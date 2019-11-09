Police: Mother, Baby Struck in CVS Shooting ‘Improving’

University Park police report on Saturday that Orelia Hollins, 29, and her baby continue to improve after the Nov. 2 shooting at the CVS at Mockingbird Lane and Central Expressway.

University Park assistant police chief Jim Savage said members of the police and fire departments, as well as SMU police, met with Hollins.

“We are happy to report that she continues to improve and is walking with assistance. Her baby boy also is improving; moving both arms and legs and squirming around,” Savage said.

He said while they appear to be recovering, they likely will remain in the hospital for a while.

Savage said there are no updates on the identity of the suspect

“Investigators continue to work non-stop,” he said.

Savage said Nov. 4 they have three officers working the case.

Officers responded at 6:39 a.m. Nov. 2 to reports of shots fired at the store. University Park Fire Department paramedics took the injured woman to Presbyterian Hospital, where she was admitted to surgery immediately upon arrival.

“He demanded money from the other store employee who was behind the cash register while the gunshot victim was on the other side of the service counter,” Savage said Monday. “The employee behind the register was having difficulty opening it and shots were fired at that time striking the victim in the waist area.”

The other employee in the store at the time was not injured.

No money was taken.

Guy Bellaver, owner of Roly Poly Sandwiches in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane, said he decided to help raise money for the woman who was shot during a robbery at a nearby CVS store Saturday.

Bellaver said staff members will donate tips up to $1,000, he will match it, and he hopes the restaurant’s corporate office will donate as well.

“I came in to prepare (orders Saturday), saw the caution tape… went around, talked to other managers (nearby) and pieced things together,” he said. “It’s a small community here. We appreciate the support of the community.”