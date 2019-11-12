Bowling for a Cause

Clayton Dabney for Kids with Cancer is hosting an evening of bowling and fun Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.at Bowlounge.

Clayton Dabney for Kids with Cancer’s mission to provide families with children in the last stages of terminal cancer assistance in creating memories through last wishes, gifts, special events, family travel, and financial assistance with household bills.

Proceeds from the event will support their mission and the assistance is provided through the parents and anonymous to the children.

One of their primary outreach programs, Medicine of the Heart, has helped more than 4,300 families and raised more than $4 million for terminally ill children and their families across the United States. Their funding is solely dependent on the community.

Tickets cost $50 and include bowling, two drink tickets, and pizza. Gather the whole family and bring them out to support a good cause.

To purchase tickets or for additional information, visit claytondabney.org.