Nexus Recovery Center’s Holiday Bazaar is Coming Up

The first holiday bazaar of the season, the Nexus Recovery Center’s Holiday Bazaar, is happening on Saturday, November 16th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3701 Euclid Ave. in Dallas.

There will be a variety of options to peruse such as jewelry, artwork, clothing, and specialty foods. In addition to the enjoyable shopping experience for the holidays, there will also be tasty treats and a raffle benefitting the Nexus Recovery Center.

Vendors include Designs by Alyson, Aransas 100% Natural Skin Care, Ergo Candles, Infused Oils & vinegars, Ken’s Man’s Shop, Stella & Dot, Stone Legends, 2 Shea Boutique, Toni’s Toffee, Becerra’s Tamales, Bynder Leather Goods, Ann Alford Ceramics, Diana Bandoh Pearls, , and many more.

While there is no admission, it is asked that you donate or purchase a gift card to help benefit the Nexus Recovery Center. For more information, visit the website.