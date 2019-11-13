Former HPISD Superintendent To Get Golden Deeds Award

Former Highland Park ISD Superintendent Cathy Bryce will receive the 2019 Golden Deeds for Education award.

The Texas Association of School Administrators and the Texas A&M University Department of Educational Administration and Human Resource Development co-present the award, which is meant to honor someone who improved the educational system in the state. Bryce will receive her award Nov. 13 in Bryan.

“Cathy Bryce exemplified superior leadership in all of her administrative positions,” her nominator wrote of her. “Her performance in Weatherford and Highland Park ISDs as superintendent resulted in them becoming better places to work, and more important, better places for students to learn.”

She began her 33-year career as a choir and English teacher, serving as a high school assistant principal, middle school principal, director of curriculum and instruction, and assistant and deputy superintendent prior to taking the top jobs in Highland Park ISD and Weatherford ISD.

Bryce was instrumental in the development of a document published in 2008 by the Public Education Visioning Institute, a group of 35 Texas school superintendents from across the state working to share ideas on how to make sure public education in the state meets the needs of 21st-century students.

She continues to work with school districts on school finance, leadership, school board training, and planning as an investment banker for BOK Financial Services.

Bryce is the chairman of the Region 11 Education Service Center Board of Directors, a member of the University of North Texas Foundation Board of Directors, and serves as vice chairman of the University of North Texas Alumni Association. She also chairs the Advocacy Committee for the College of Education at the University of North Texas and is a member of the Advisory Board for the Texas Academy of Mathematics and Science and the Kershaw’s Challenge Board of Directors.