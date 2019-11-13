Park Cities Dads Club Raises $51,000 For Tornado Relief

The Park Cities Dads Club raised $51,000 during a fundraiser to help Dallas schools affected by the recent tornadoes.

Club member Michael Denton said the money raised will be used to buy gift cards that will go to onsite school staff at campuses affected by the tornadoes to allow the staff to determine individual needs.

Denton said his organization felt compelled to help because many knew or went to church with people affected by the storm.

“Our community has responded magnificently,” he said. “It just goes to show that Dallas is very strong.”