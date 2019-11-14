Explore STEAM Education with People Newspapers

Gone are the days of plain-old “reading, writing, ‘rithmetic” — educators nowadays recognize that science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) education are best taught in ways that intertwine the concepts, helping students grasp new skills in ways that resonate.

And mastering those concepts is important — the 21st-century workforce is an educated workforce that requires in-depth knowledge of math and science and the ability to apply it practically, whether you’re a neurophysicist or an HVAC repairman.

STEAM education helps children, experts say, to develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills, too, as well as honing their creativity and ability to innovate. It can also help with those so-called “soft” skills, too, such as communication and collaboration.

Throughout Preston Hollow and the Park Cities, teachers and schools are coming up with new and innovative ways to use STEAM education to enrich classrooms. From higher education arenas like SMU, the University of Texas at Dallas, and Dallas County Community Colleges, to area private and public schools, to nonprofits, STEAM collaborations aren’t just gaining traction — they’re off and running.

With that in mind, we are busily crafting a special section looking at all the ways science, technology, engineering, arts, and math are being taught and offered. Our writers have been interviewing teachers, nonprofit representatives, and even students about their experiences and programs, and we can’t wait to share them with you.

“It’s becoming increasingly apparent that an emphasis on STEAM education is useful no matter what profession is in your future,” said People Newspapers publisher Pat Martin. “With that in mind, we felt it was time to highlight the hard work schools in Park Cities and Preston Hollow are doing to make learning about these subjects engaging, impactful, and important to students, as well as how they’re collaborating with higher education institutions.”

