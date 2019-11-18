Dallas Symphony Orchestra Announces New Chamber Music Series

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra announced a new chamber music series curated by DSO Principal Musicians. The DSO Musicians Chamber Music Series will begin with a concert on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at 7 p.m.

The first performance was programmed by Concertmaster Alexander Kerr and Co-Concertmaster Nathan Olson. The all-string chamber music performance will feature Three Madrigals for Violin and Viola by Czech composer Bohuslav Martinů and Brahms’s Sextet No. 1 in B-flat Major.

Principal Second Violin Angela Fuller Heyde and Associate Principal Horn and Acting Principal Horn David Heyde will be the curators for the concert on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at 7 p.m. The husband and wife musician duo have curated a program that includes Brahms’s Trio in E-flat Major for Horn, Violin and Piano, and Debussy’s Sonata for Harp, Flute and Viola.

The final concert this season will be curated by Principal Bassoon Ted Soluri and Principal Percussion George Nickson. Nickson will appear on Béla Bartók’s Sonata for Two Pianos and Percussion, and Soluri will perform in George Enescu’s Dixtuor (Decet) in D Major for Ten Winds. This concert will be at the Meyerson on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at 7 p.m.

Tickets now available here or by calling 214.TIX.4DSO.