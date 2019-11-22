Ventana by Buckner Marks Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Ventana by Buckner, a luxury high-rise life care retirement community, marked their grand opening by hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on November 21.

Buckner Senior Living construction began in June 2017 and the first residents, known as members, began moving in on August 19, 2019.

The event kicked off with a word from Chuck Childress, the executive director of Ventana. Childress recognized all the hard work and dedication different members of the team exhibited. He acknowledged from as high as the president and CEO, Albert Reyes, to the construction team who dedicated over 1,338,000 construction hours building the project.

“We are setting a new standard of living for seniors in America,” said Childress.

While the Ventana complex is a grand sight from the highway, it in no way compares to walking around the building. It is composed of two 12-story glass towers connected by a five-story atrium. The amount of glass used to construct the building would equal the area of three football fields.

The property consists of 325 apartment homes. They are broken down into independent living, assisted living, nursing units, and memory care units. The complex caters to every need someone in retirement may have without them knowing they need it.

From the dining rooms to the gym, the attention to detail is apparent. Food is prepared under the leadership of chef Stephan Pyles. Residents are free to pick from menus and eat them in the dining area or take them to go. With amenities such as valet parking, spacious common areas, indoor pools, movie theaters, and more there will always be things to keep members entertained.

Company officials said prospective members can take a tour and see how happy the current members are.

“The service of our members is the cornerstone of everything we do – it defines who we are and motivates our associates every day,” said Childress. “And while this is aesthetically and functionally the most studding senior living community ever built, it’s the passion, experience, and dedication of our leaders and associates that make Ventana truly elite.”