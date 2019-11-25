Highland Park Tree Lighting Set For Dec. 5

The Highland Park tree lighting ceremony festivities are set for Dec. 5.

Snacks and activities, including the photobus, face painting, carolers, balloon artists and more, begin at 6 p.m. Mayor Margo Goodwin will light the 5,000 red, blue, orange, and green lights that adorn the “sister” tree to the now gone Big Pecan at Armstrong Parkway and Preston Road at 7 p.m. The lights will be on each night until New Year’s Day.

The Highland Park High School Lads and Lassies will sing Christmas carols during the ceremony and Santa will make a special appearance.