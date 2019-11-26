Donate Coats at the Boho Market this Holiday Season

The Boho Market at The Hill, which is a monthly market that takes place at the North Dallas shopping center, is hosting a coat drive, through One Warm Coat. They will collect clean, gently worn or new coats during their monthly market on Dec. 21.

The coat donation will be located in the space between Snooze and Leslie’s Pool Supplies from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Boho Market at The Hill features more than 30 vendors monthly selling handcrafted goods and packaged foods, coupled with live music, entertainment and more.

One Warm Coat® is a national non-profit organization that works to provide a free, warm coat to any person in need and raises awareness of the vital need for warm coats. Coats are distributed in the communities where they were collected, to any person in need, without charge, discrimination or obligation. Over the past 27 years, One Warm Coat has worked with its volunteers to give away more than 6 million coats.

For more information, please visit this link.