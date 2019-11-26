GALLERY: JDRF Hosts 7th Fund A Cure

The Dallas Chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) hosted its seventh annual Fund A Cure Luncheon on Nov. 7 featuring Eric Tozer, the first person with type 1 diabetes to complete the world marathon challenge, running seven marathons on seven continents in seven consecutive days.

The annual luncheon at Brook Hollow Golf Club helps fund much-needed research to treat, prevent and cure type 1 diabetes (T1D). This year’s presenting sponsor is Goldman Sachs. Tozer is a diabetes ambassador who inspires the community through sports and utilizes his athletic accomplishments as a platform to be a role model in the diabetes community.

Tozer was diagnosed with T1D in 2006, while traveling in Europe. He had the classic symptoms of diabetes including constant thirst, increased appetite, frequent urination, blurred vision, lethargy and weight loss. Soon after his diagnosis, he completed his first half Ironman and hasn’t stopped since. He co-founded the non-profit organization, Diabetes Sports Project, comprised of hundreds of T1D athletes around the globe, demonstrating how through proper diet, exercise, a positive outlook and effective blood glucose management, dreams can be achieved.

(Courtesy photos)