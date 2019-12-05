Thursday, December 5, 2019

The University Park CIty Council during the Dec. 3 meeting.
UP City Council Approves Bid For Sidewalk Repairs

Rachel Snyder

The University Park City Council approved a bid from Cam-Crete Contracting for $285,200 for sidewalk repairs at the Dec. 3 meeting.

Purchasing Manager Elizabeth Anderson said the city has about 35,000 square feet of sidewalk that needs to be removed and replaced.

“This was the best-value bid,” Anderson said.

The council also approved replacing the EnerGov software used to facilitate planning, building permitting/inspections, and code enforcement with subscription-based software MyGov. The change will reportedly save $13,385 in the fiscal year 2020 operating budget and more than $20,000 for fiscal year 2021 and beyond.

In other University Park City Council news:

• The council approved carrying forward $305,553 in general fund encumbrances, $45,164 in utility fund encumbrances, $40,000 in sanitation fund encumbrances, and $23,434 in stormwater fund encumbrances authorized in the 2018-2019 budget to the 2019-2020 budget.

• The council approved a resolution to cast a vote for incumbent Michael Hurtt to serve as the Dallas County Appraisal District Board member representing cities and towns in the county other than Dallas.

