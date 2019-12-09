Perot Musuem to Hold a New Holiday Exhibit

This holiday season the Perot Museum of Nature and Science will hold “Tech the Halls!” in their newly updated engineering hall.

After undergoing a major transformation, the Perot Museum’s popular Texas Instruments Engineering and Innovation Hall expanded to a 4,500-square-foot space for everyone to enjoy. There are a vast amount of exhibits, which offer audio in English and in Spanish.

“The Perot Museum is aglow this holiday season as we celebrate engineering, one of science’s most exciting and versatile fields. With the rapid advancement of technology, careers in STEM are more important than ever, and we’re absolutely thrilled to unveil our revamped Texas Instruments Engineering and Innovation Hall and its many engineering and technology-themed offerings designed to inspire young minds,” said Dr. Linda Silver, Eugene McDermott Chief Executive Officer of the Perot Museum.

From Dec. 21 through Jan. 6, visitors can enjoy features like: augmented reality (AR) robot hockey, polar pulleys, coat designing, snowflake races, and chats with paleontologists as they unearth Arctic dinosaur fossils.

Plus visitors can experience the Museum’s Origins: Fossils from the Cradle of Humankind exhibition showcasing fossils of two ancient human relatives – Australopithecus sediba and Homo naledi – marking the first time that human relative fossils of two different species have ever been displayed together outside of Africa.

Other holiday highlights include sleepovers, fall and winter Discovery Camps, technology-based experiences and extended hours during the Thanksgiving and winter breaks (at select times) and more. For ticket information, parking maps and other details visit perotmuseum.org.