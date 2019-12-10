Home Tour Supports Armstrong, Bradfield Schools

The 21st annual Armstrong Bradfield Preschool Association Home Tour on Dec. 6 featured four homes and raised an estimated $60,000 for Armstrong and Bradfield elementary schools before the day of the tour.

This year’s tour featured a historic estate on Lakeside Drive designed by Hal Thomson in 1918, a new home on Lexington Avenue, a home on Edmondson Avenue near the Highland Park Village that was completely renovated by the homeowner who works as an interior designer, and a Greek Revival on Bryn Mawr designed and built by architect Anton Korn.

Event chairs were Meredith Abbott, Jessica Bass-Bolander, and Katie Samler, and all the docents were local moms.

“This fundraiser is imperative to provide the programs they still do,” Jennifer Bergin, who helped during the event, said. “I also love that it’s such a community event. We have people that have been coming 21 years.”

Artist Liana Yarckin, who’s been involved with the tour for years when she had children in the elementary schools, brought some of her notecards, paintings, scarves to the market again this year.

“I made lifelong friends here and it’s rewarding. I have a college freshman and a senior in high school. It’s a way to stay involved in the community,” Yarckin said.

Retired longtime Bradfield teacher and author Carol Lanning, who taught at the school for 47 years, brought some her books to the market.

“I don’t live in Highland Park, but it’s a time for me to (catch up),” Lanning said.