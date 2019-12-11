Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Park Cities People

Park Cities People

Highland Park's Mitchell Carew is defended by Grand Prairie's Jaylin Posey during Tuesday's game. (Photo: Chris McGathey)
Sports 

Big Second Half Pushes Gophers Past HP

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments , , , ,

In its first road game of the season, Highland Park stumbled in the second half against Grand Prairie during a 63-41 defeat on Tuesday.

The Scots trailed just 23-22 at halftime before the Gophers erupted for 40 second-half points to pull away late. Jacob Hager paced HP with 14 points. However, the Grand Prairie tandem of Jaylin Posey and Donald Ghostone combined for 45 points, more than outscoring the Scots (5-4) by themselves.

HP will travel to the Union Square Bulldog Classic beginning Thursday in Burkburnett, where the Scots will open against Snyder. The tournament runs through Saturday, after which the team returns home to face Rockwall on Dec. 16.

You May Also Like

Scots to Grapple With District Foes

Todd Jorgenson 0

Scots Aim for History in Title Game

Todd Jorgenson 0

Dieb, Defense Boost HP in Scrimmage

Todd Jorgenson 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *