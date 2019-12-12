Thursday, December 12, 2019

Mad Hatter's Tea Chair Patti Flowers, honorary chair Robin Carreker, and Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden president Venise Stuart. Photos by Dana Driensky
32nd Mad Hatter’s Tea to Showcase ‘The Art of Chic’

The 32nd-annual Mad Hatter’s Tea and luncheon – The Art of Chic – is coming to the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden.

The event is set for April 16 and will feature a champagne reception beginning at 10 a.m., a program and fashion show in Rosine Hall sponsored by luxury boutique Tootsies, awards and a silent auction followed by a luncheon in Ginsburg Plaza. The event benefits the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden and A Woman’s Garden.

Patti Flowers of Patti Flowers Design Studio is chair of the event and Robin Carreker is honorary chair.

