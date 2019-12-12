32nd Mad Hatter’s Tea to Showcase ‘The Art of Chic’

The 32nd-annual Mad Hatter’s Tea and luncheon – The Art of Chic – is coming to the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden.

The event is set for April 16 and will feature a champagne reception beginning at 10 a.m., a program and fashion show in Rosine Hall sponsored by luxury boutique Tootsies, awards and a silent auction followed by a luncheon in Ginsburg Plaza. The event benefits the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden and A Woman’s Garden.

Patti Flowers of Patti Flowers Design Studio is chair of the event and Robin Carreker is honorary chair.