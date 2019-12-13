Free Flu Shots Available Through Dallas County

Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) began this week offering the seasonal flu vaccine for children and adults at no charge to all uninsured and low-income Dallas County residents.

“We’re seeing much more flu cases earlier this year than last,” said Dr. Philip Huang, DCHHS director. “It’s not too late to get your seasonal flu vaccine.”

Practice healthy habits to prevent flu such as:

Getting a flu vaccine every year, especially people at high risk

Washing your hands often with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing or into your elbow

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay home when you are sick

If you get sick with the flu, take antiviral medications if your doctor prescribes them

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommend a yearly flu vaccine for all persons aged 6 months and older, with rare exception. Individuals should discuss flu vaccine concerns with a health care provider.

See the health department website for clinic locations and hours or call 214-819-2162 for more information.