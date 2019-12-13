Free Flu Shots Available Through Dallas County
Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) began this week offering the seasonal flu vaccine for children and adults at no charge to all uninsured and low-income Dallas County residents.
“We’re seeing much more flu cases earlier this year than last,” said Dr. Philip Huang, DCHHS director. “It’s not too late to get your seasonal flu vaccine.”
Practice healthy habits to prevent flu such as:
- Getting a flu vaccine every year, especially people at high risk
- Washing your hands often with soap and water
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing or into your elbow
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Stay home when you are sick
- If you get sick with the flu, take antiviral medications if your doctor prescribes them
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommend a yearly flu vaccine for all persons aged 6 months and older, with rare exception. Individuals should discuss flu vaccine concerns with a health care provider.
See the health department website for clinic locations and hours or call 214-819-2162 for more information.