Real Estate Platform Invites House Hunters to “Tour a Home, Be a Hero”

If you’re house-hunting anyway, the real estate platform Bungalo is offering the ability to add a little holiday magic to your efforts, just by touring homes.

The Austin-based company — which operates in Dallas-Fort Worth, Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, and Tampa — announced this week that it would donate $100 in school supplies to the Kids In Need Foundation for every Bungalo home tour that happens in Dallas through January 5.

“That’s $100 in school supplies that will go directly to classrooms right in the Dallas-Fort Worth community for every Bungalo home toured, helping the kids who need it the most,” a company spokesperson said.

Bungalo, which launched in September 2018, has an online home search tool, not unlike Zillow and other search sites. However, unlike search sites, Bungalo owns the homes it lists — after purchasing and inspecting a home, it renovates to improve resale value.

The company says the renovation includes high-quality materials and designer finishes, as well as stainless steel appliances and smart home features.

To take part in the “Tour a Home, Be a Hero,” campaign, users need to download the Bungalo app, which also functions as the “key” to allow users to tour homes. After that, house hunters can tour a Bungalo home anytime between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week, with no appointment needed. After touring it, a user rates the home through the app.

To see the inventory of homes in the Dallas area, click here. To download the app, click here.

Bethany Erickson, deputy editor at People Newspapers, cut her teeth on community journalism, starting in Arkansas. Recently, she's taken home a few awards for her writing, including a Gold award for Best Series at the 2018 National Association of Real Estate Editors journalism awards, a 2018 Hugh Aynesworth Award for Editorial Opinion from the Dallas Press Club, and a 2019 award from NAREE for a piece linking Medicaid expansion with housing insecurity. She doesn't like lima beans, black licorice or the word synergy. You can reach her at b[email protected]

