Santa Makes House Calls to Hear Wish Lists

Attention introvert parents: If the thought of battling the crowds to wait in line for a mall Santa with your child has you feeling like a Grinch, one local company is offering a Santa that makes house calls to hear wish lists.

Local rideshare company Alto will offer a mobile Santa on-demand for free Monday, Dec. 16 and Tuesday, Dec. 17, from noon to 6 p.m. each day.

“We receive groceries, pedicures and virtually everything else delivered to our door. So why not St. Nick himself?” a company spokesperson said.

Any North Texan who has the Alto app, and is an Alto member, can sign up to have Santa visit their house for free (although the service is first-come, first-served). From there, parents can snap Christmas photos in a more relaxed setting, and kids can divulge their wish lists, and even provide a letter for Santa for delivery.

The rideshare company was started last year by Alex Halbardier and Will Coleman, who hail from Preston Hollow and the Park Cities.