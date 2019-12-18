Police: 30-Year-Old Man Arrested After Crash That Killed Pedestrian Near Turtle Creek

Police arrested a suspected drunk driver Dec. 17 after he allegedly hit and killed a 72-year-old pedestrian in the 4500 block of Avondale Road.

Ryan Crews, 30, was driving his Audi northeast on Avondale at about 10:30 a.m. when he lost control, veered off the road and struck Nancy Dennington, according to Dallas police records. Crews also hit a light pole in the crash.

Dennington was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead.

Crews was booked into the Dallas County Jail at 2:36 p.m. Dec. 17 on a complaint of intoxication manslaughter.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.