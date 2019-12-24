Luke’s Lawn Decked Out For Christmas, Taking Donations for Cancer Support Community

Luke’s Lawn isn’t just a Halloween destination.

Luke Jackson, 13, whose home in the 4300 block of Edmondson Avenue has become a destination for its Halloween decorations and fundraiser for Cancer Support Community, is decorated for Christmas and taking donations again. The fundraiser for Halloween raised $5,000. To donate, visit their website.

Jackson has decorated his lawn for Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas for the last five years, but decided to turn his project into a fundraiser for Cancer Support Community this year.

“My grandma died of cancer (a few years ago). I thought, ‘She loved seeing people happy,’ and since this makes me happy, it makes me think of her,” Luke said during his Halloween fundraiser this year. “I’m surprised it’s come all this way.”