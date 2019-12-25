Day 1 Dallas Moves to Frisco, Benefits Vogel Alcove

Benefitting Vogel Alcove, Day 1 Dallas is returning for its fifth year. On New Year’s Day, they will host a day of fun for families from 3 until 7 p.m. at Dr Pepper Ballpark and the Embassy Suites Convention Center in Frisco.

Vogel has been serving children recovering from trauma and the stress of homelessness since 1987. They provide specialized early childhood and school-age programs and family support services.

Day 1 Dallas in Frisco will offer the following activities for kids:

Firework show set to kids’ music

Bounce houses

Rock-climbing wall

Photo opportunity with themed characters

Face Painting

Arts and crafts

Admission is $5 for people age 2 and older, and all activities during the festival are included in the ticket price. Food and drinks can be purchased at the Dr Pepper Ballpark concession stands or on-site through the Embassy Suites.

For more information visit Day1Dallas.com.