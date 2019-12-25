Thursday, December 26, 2019

Park Cities People

Park Cities People
Community 

Day 1 Dallas Moves to Frisco, Benefits Vogel Alcove

Tanika Turner 0 Comments , , , , ,

Benefitting Vogel Alcove, Day 1 Dallas is returning for its fifth year. On New Year’s Day, they will host a day of fun for families from 3 until 7 p.m. at Dr Pepper Ballpark and the Embassy Suites Convention Center in Frisco.

Vogel has been serving children recovering from trauma and the stress of homelessness since 1987. They provide specialized early childhood and school-age programs and family support services.

Day 1 Dallas in Frisco will offer the following activities for kids:

  • Firework show set to kids’ music
  • Bounce houses
  • Rock-climbing wall
  • Photo opportunity with themed characters
  • Face Painting
  • Arts and crafts

Admission is $5 for people age 2 and older, and all activities during the festival are included in the ticket price. Food and drinks can be purchased at the Dr Pepper Ballpark concession stands or on-site through the Embassy Suites.

For more information visit Day1Dallas.com.

Tanika Turner

Tanika Turner is an editorial intern for People Newspapers, a D Magazine affiliate. She recently graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington with a degree in journalism. She is attempting to create a life she loves by taking chances. Most of her time is spent with her husband, two daughters and her cats (Batman and Robin). If her face is not hidden behind the pages of a romance novel she can be found playing in makeup.

You May Also Like

Corbet Design Hosts Topping-Out Celebration

Sarah Bennett 0

We Warned Y’All About Fireworks 3 Months Ago

Dan Koller 1

Dirk Nowitzki’s Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game Returns

William Legrone 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *