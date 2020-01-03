House of the Month: 4304 Belclaire Avenue

The talented team of builder Christine Goff and architect Will Snyder created this classic and timeless estate on one of the most prestigious French streets in Highland Park. Native limestone wraps the exterior with large windows and wellmanicured landscaping. Inside find an ideal floorplan totaling 7,398 square feet with five large bedrooms, 5.1 bathrooms, and an elevator. The chef’s kitchen is complete with a built-in Sub-Zero refrigerator, Wolf range, wet bar with dual wine coolers, butler’s pantry, and a casual dining area. The main living area, with fireplace and large Frenchdoors, overlooks a covered patio, pool, and spa, providing the perfect setting to relax or entertain. The spacious master retreat on the second floor includes a fireplace, Juliet balcony, and an incredible master bathroom with marble throughout.

