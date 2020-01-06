GALLERY: Park Place Holiday Soireé

Park Place Premier Collection recently held its Holiday Soireé with a progressive dinner and ultimate shopping experience spanning all four luxury showrooms at the Lemmon Avenue location.

Guests enjoyed a range of tantalizing treats and vivacious views to stimulate their senses:

• Guests sampled fresh sushi and Milagro Margaritas in the McLaren showroom while perusing extraordinary timepieces by Officine Panerai and viewing the exciting 2020 McLaren GT.

• NorthPark Center showcased men’s fashions by Canali and women’s fashions by CH Carolina Herrera as guests checked out the Maserati Levante GTS Trofeo and tasted Italian-inspired bites while sipping Solerno Sparkling Starlight cocktails.

• Surrounded by the opulent comfort of the 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge luxury SUV, guests savored small plates from The French Room while drinking Hendrick’s Holidaze Punch and shopping RIMOWA stylish luggage.

• The 2020 Bentley Continental GT and Bentayga Stetson Edition SUV were paired with Reyka Yule Mules, Chocolate Martinis and Nespresso coffee with decadent desserts from Seasons 52, plus an exclusive look at sparkling jewelry and timepieces from Eiseman Jewels.

In total, more than 350 new, unwrapped toys have been donated to benefit Community Partners of Dallas, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring safety and restoring dignity and hope to abused and neglected children by providing support to caseworkers of Dallas County Child Protective Services. Community Partners of Dallas serves more than 20,000 children annually. More info at www.cpdtx.org

(Photos by Tony Valadez)