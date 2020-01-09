Dallas Arts District Foundation Awards $25,000 In Grants to 12 Local Nonprofits

The Dallas Arts District Foundation recently announced 12 local arts and cultural organizations will receive $25,000 for various projects this year.

The 2020 grants are awarded for original, diverse, multidisciplinary programs that will be produced in the Dallas Arts District and reflect dance, music, theater, visual art, video/film, writing, and arts education. This is the first year that the committee has awarded grants to such a wide array of arts organizations and several are first-time recipients. This year’s increase in funding comes from the recent partnership with HALL Group on the photography book ‘Through the Lens: Dallas Arts District,” which raised money for the grant-giving arm of the Dallas Arts District Foundation.

“Since 1997, Dallas Arts District Foundation has cultivated innovative and inclusive artists and performances that attract new and diverse audiences to the neighborhood,” Dallas Arts District Executive Director Lily Weiss said.

The awardees are:

Junior Players

Shakespeare Dallas

Make Art With Purpose

The Women’s Chorus of Dallas

Sammons Center for the Arts

Avant Chamber Ballet

Lone Star Wind Orchestra

Bruce Wood Dance

ArtsVision

The Writer’s Garret

Cry Havoc Theater Company

Video Association of Dallas

The Dallas Arts District Foundation at Communities Foundation of Texas has awarded 452 grants totaling $1,202,267 since 1997.