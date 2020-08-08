Pastors Craft Statement of Solidarity on Racial Justice and Equality

Several Park Cities pastors signed onto a statement of solidarity on racial justice and equality.

Dr. Jeff Warren and dozens of pastors across Dallas will preach a unified message online from their respective pulpits tomorrow. The Park Cities Baptist Church broadcasts are available at 9:15 and 10:45 a.m. on their website.

“This cultural moment compels us to come together and bring the light of His Gospel to the darkness of racial inequity and all forms of injustice, that continue to confront our hearts, our city, and the country we love. As shepherds, God has given us the task of preaching, teaching, and discipling our members to bring a loving influence to all people, created in God’s image, as we point them to the love of God found in Christ. We recognize our role is to bring God’s love into every aspect of life. This begins with each of us confessing our sin before Him, repenting of our attitudes, passivity, or neglect, and by teaching our children to love all people, and by acting to bring His kingdom on earth as it is in heaven.

“We believe the Gospel lived out in and through the Church, the people of Christ united in Him, is the ultimate answer. We desire for our churches to be marked by a Micah 6:8 mandate, ‘to do justice, to love mercy, and to walk humbly’ with our God. To this end, we are united to serve the people we love for the flourishing of our city and beyond,” the statement reads.

It was signed by Park Cities Presbyterian Church senior pastor Mark Davis, Highland Park Presbyterian Church senior pastor Bryan Dunagan,Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church rector Chris Girata, Preston Road Church of Christ senior minister Wade Hodges, Northway Christian Church senior minister Virzola Law, Highland Park United Methodist Church senior minister Paul Rasmussen, Christ the King Catholic Church pastor Tony Lackland, the pastoral team of Highland Country Fellowship, University Park UMC senior pastor Joe Stobaugh, and Park Cities Baptist Church senior pastor Jeff Warren.

Dallas clergy also formed a new initiative called OneDallas to serve as a connection to justice-building initiatives, relationships, and a community that shares opportunities to begin, or continue, transformation.