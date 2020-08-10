Downtown Dallas Museums Announce Reopening Plans

Six institutions in the Dallas Arts District and downtown jointly announced this week their plans to reopen after being closed since mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dallas Museum of Art and the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum will open to the public Aug. 14; the Nasher Sculpture Center opens Aug. 20. In the following month, the Crow Museum of Asian Art opens Sept. 18, the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza opens in mid- September, and the Perot Museum of Nature and Science is reopening date soon. The six museums closely collaborated over several months to determine appropriate reopening dates and new measures to ensure the health and safety of their staff and all visitors. Per the Dallas Arts and Culture Reopening Guidelines, which were announced earlier, all staff and visitors are required to wear face masks and each facility has added sanitizing stations, among other safety protocols.

“We have all been working together since our closures in March to prepare for the days when we can safely welcome visitors again. The past five months have been times of significant change. As cultural institutions, we each recognize our unique roles as places for visitors to find solace, joy, and connection. We are excited to finally reopen our spaces to the community,” the museums said in a group statement.

Dallas Museum of Art: Opening August 14

As of August 14, the DMA will, temporarily, only be open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission is free, but tickets to visit must be booked in advance. With more than 150,000 square feet of both indoor and outdoor gallery and exhibition space, the DMA will admit up to 200 visitors at a time, and they will have wide-ranging access to the building for two-hour periods. A list of exhibitions on view, now with extended closing dates and including the well-received Flores Mexicanas: Women in Modern Mexican Art, can be found at DMA.org/exhibitions. The highly anticipated special exhibition For a Dreamer of Houses, which could not open to the public in March, will require the purchase of an additional ticket. More information about visiting the DMA is available at DMA.org/visit.

Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum: Opening August 14

On August 14, the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum will reopen to the public.

Operating hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. In addition, every Friday members can enjoy member-only hours from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum offers several outdoor areas, including a courtyard and terrace where guests can enjoy fresh air and remove their masks if needed. While the entire museum is open, the museum is particularly excited to encourage guests to visit the Pivot to America Wing, which explores the journey for civil rights in America, and the special exhibition, The Fight for Civil Rights in the South, a moving photographic exhibit that chronicles the African American struggle for civil rights and social equality in the 1960s, including the burning of the Freedom Riders bus and the March from Selma to Montgomery. Learn more about the safety protocols and special member-only hours, and reserve tickets now, at DHHRM.org.

Nasher Sculpture Center: Opening August 20

Beginning August 20, the Nasher will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.Thursdays and Fridays, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. All tickets must be booked in advance. On view in the main galleries, the exhibition Barry X Ball: Remaking Sculpture has been extended until January 3, 2021, and Foundations: Barry X Ball until January 10, 2021. In the Lower Level Gallery, Resist/Release will be on view until January 17, 2021, and Nasher Prize Laureate: Michael Rakowitz until April 18, 2021. The new series Nasher Windows, which features work by North Texas artists, will continue in the entrance vestibule of the museum until early September. For more information and to book tickets, please visit here.

Crow Museum of Asian Art: Opening September 18

The Crow Museum of Asian Art of The University of Texas at Dallas will open to the public beginning September 18. Operating hours will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. General admission is free, and the museum will operate at a 25% occupancy. On view will be the special exhibition Beili Liu: One and Another and two exhibitions from the permanent collection, The Art of Lacquer and Immortal Landscapes: Jade from the Collection. For more information, visit crowmuseum.org.

The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza: Opening mid-September

The Sixth Floor Museum will open in mid-September, operating five days a week, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Timed tickets must be purchased in advance via the museum website at jfk.org. To accommodate social distancing guidelines, capacity will be limited to 25 guests per entry time. Admission includes access to Art Reframes History, a special installation of works of art from the museum’s collections that explores the variety of ways artists interpret history. Ranging from Andy Warhol to local artists and musicians, the creative voices in this exhibition span time and geography but all share a common point of inspiration: the life and legacy of President Kennedy. Additional information about planning a visit to The Sixth Floor Museum is available at jfk.org/visit.

Perot Museum of Nature and Science: Upcoming

The Perot Museum of Nature and Science will announce its plans at a later date. For updates, go to perotmuseum.org.