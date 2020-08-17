Park Cities Crime Reports Aug. 10-15

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SHIP AHOY!

A crook used the information of a man in the 4200 block of Bordeaux Avenue to make an almost $800 purchase from a custom model ship store in California. The incident was reported at 4:49 p.m. Aug. 10.

HIGHLAND PARK

10 Monday

Watch out! A motorist hit a street sign pole in the 4500 block of Highland Drive, damaging the pole as well as two passenger side rims on the Range Rover that hit it at 1:47 p.m.

11 Tuesday

Despite the Toyota Camry being parked behind a gate in the 3800 block of Potomac Avenue, a scoundrel put 14 nails in the front left tire overnight before 8:57 a.m.

A swindler claiming to be the boss of a woman in the 4300 block of Beverly Drive asked her to get $3,000 in eBay gift cards and for $1,000 to be paid via Venmo between 3 and 4:30 p.m.

12 Wednesday

Arrested at 10:30 p.m.: a 37-year-old man accused of striking a fixture/highway landscape in the 4200 block of Mockingbird Lane.

A burglar broke into a GMC Yukon parked in the 3400 block of Dartmouth Avenue, damaging the steering column, and snagged an Apeman dash camera. The incident was reported at 8:45 p.m.

13 Thursday

Intruders got into an unlocked garage in the 3400 block of St. Johns Drive and took a lawn mower as well as broke into the backyard, damaging the fence gate, and breaking glass panes on the back door overnight before 4:32 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

10 Monday

A jewelry thief took a pair of diamond earrings from a hotel in the 6100 block of Hillcrest Avenue. The incident was reported at 11:51 a.m.

A fraudster used the information of a man in the 4100 block of Windsor Parkway to open an account overnight before noon.

11 Tuesday

A ne’er do well rode off in a Vespa from an alley in the 4200 block of University Boulevard between 1 and 6:45 p.m.

13 Thursday

A miscreant used the information of a man in the 3700 block of Marquette Street without permission. The incident was reported at 10:15 a.m.

15 Saturday

Arrested at 4:45 p.m.: a 42-year-old woman accused of public intoxication in the 5700 block of S. Central Service Road.