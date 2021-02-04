Superfood Sunday is Almost Here

Sunday is the “Big Game” day and there are “super” good food options for at-home game watching.

First, let’s get thematic. Although they are not major cities, both Kansas City and Tampa are surprisingly good food cities. Kansas City is, of course, known for its barbecue and Tampa is the home to many fabulous Cuban restaurants, especially in Ybor City, a National Historic Landmark District.

If you’d like to add Kansas City BBQ to your watch party, check out 18th & Vine, a Maple District mainstay operated by Chef Scott Gottlich, a St. Mark’s grad and accomplished chef. The restaurant is named for the 18th and Vine neighborhood in Kansas City, where KC-style ‘cue was introduced around 1908.

18th & Vine BBQ brings KC ‘cue to Dallas

18th & Vine offers dining room and patio dining, take away and catering so you can cheer the Chiefs with smoked pork butt, ribs, brisket and burnt ends made the KC way, with a mix of smoking wood, a proprietary rub and finished with a spicy, sweet, tangy sauce that Gottlich says is much different from the Texas and Carolina style sauces. Dine-in guests can buy $2 draft beers to accompany the cue.

Havana Café is THE BEST Cuban Food in North Texas

If you’re a Bucs fan and want to celebrate Tampa style, go to Havana Café in Casa Linda. Owned by the Velez family who prepares and serves a wide array of Cuban food, this café is a much-loved unpretentious gem.

Traditional dishes such as the Cuban sandwich, ropa vieja, arroz con pollo, and empanadas. Café Havana is open for dine-in, take away and for offsite catering.

Other fun food options for super Sunday here:

Non-flying crawfish from Flying Fish. Photo by Ambrose McDowell

Flying Fish welcomes crawfish season with Louisiana mudbugs boiled to order in Flying Fish’ signature seafood seasonings and served ready to eat along with smoked andouille sausage, corn and potatoes. Cooked crawfish sells for 8.95 per pound plus $2 for sausage. These along with Flying Fish’s southern-inspired dishes would be a hit at any gathering, but the kicker would be to take home José Cuervo margaritas on the rocks or frozen to-go by the gallon from Flying Fish, too. Order here.

Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs are available for your Sunday gathering. Freshly fried and packaged for traveling or immediate consumption, you can order 10- or 25-packs of the Original for $60 or $160, respectively; or Jalapeño & Cheddar for $70 for 10. You can’t create a combo pack, but you can reheat them for later and a reheated Fletcher’s Original Corny Dog is better than no corny dog. All orders must be in before Thursday Feb. 4 by 10 p.m. No orders after 10pm will be accepted and you won’t be able to place a walk-up order. Order, pay and get pick-up location and instructions here.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is offering Taco Family Meals that come with a free order of guacamole thanks to a clever partnership with Avocados From Mexico. Available in two sizes, Fuzzy’s Taco Family Meals come in regular which serves 4-6 for $35, and large which serves 6-8 for $50, and includes: Choice of two meats – shredded chicken, seasoned ground beef, spicy pork or grilled veggies (fajita beef, fajita chicken, or shredded brisket are available for an additional charge); Choice of two sides – borracho beans, black beans, refried beans, cilantro-lime rice, Mix-Mex rice; Chips, salsa and Fuzzy’s famous queso and all the fixings – tortillas, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, cilantro, feta, garlic sauce, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Butt Burnin’ Hot Sauce. Order online here and use the code SUPERGUAC at checkout to claim you free guacamole. Click here to find a Fuzzy’s near you.



Hopdoddy Burger Bar doesn’t have a Chief or Buc burger, but the almost-AFC-champs Buffalo Bills do. The Buffalo Bill burger is made with a Piedmontese beef burger patty topped with blue cheese, steakhouse bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, buffalo sauce and Doddy Mayo. Hopdoddy also offers several meal kit options that are great for Sunday gatherings, including the “Quarantined Together Meal Kit” that serves up to five people, The Roadie (a bagged, frozen margarita) and the “I Like It On The Rocks,” a bottled version of Hopdoddy’s signature Doble Fina Margarita. All menu items can be easily ordered and picked up here.

However you celebrate, please be mindful of the current CDC guidelines about attending gatherings that don’t turn out to be super spreader events. And, go Chiefs.