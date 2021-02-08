Park Cities Crime Reports Feb. 1-7

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: NOT VERY BRIGHT?

A scoundrel took both rear taillight assemblies from a Ford F150 parked in the 4600 block of Edmondson Avenue overnight before 8 a.m. Feb. 2, also damaging the metal clips that held the lights in place.

HIGHLAND PARK

3 Wednesday

Arrested at 4 a.m.: a 35-year-old man for a warrant in the 4600 block of Belclaire Avenue.

4 Thursday

A fraudster filed for unemployment benefits using the information of a man from the 4300 block of Westside Drive. The incident was reported at 10:54 a.m.

5 Friday

A swindler got more than $8,770 in unemployment benefits using the information of a man from the 4600 block of N. Versailles Avenue overnight before 8:46 a.m.

7 Sunday

A reckless driver damaged the driver’s side rear quarter and destroyed a portion of the taillight on the driver’s side of BMW SUV parked at Fairfax Avenue and Lomo Alto Drive and left debris at 9:19 a.m.

An intruder forced open a door in the back of a house in the 4600 block of Arcady Avenue, and rifled through drawers, cabinets, and shelves throughout the home around 11:32 a.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

1 Monday

A trickster had identifying information from a man from the 3300 block of Colgate Avenue. The incident was reported at 4:08 p.m.

Arrested: a 23-year-old man accused of striking an unattended vehicle in the 2800 block of Hanover Street. No time was given.

3 Wednesday

A trespasser got into a home in the 3200 block of Marquette Street and took a $30 item from inside between 8:15 and 10:45 a.m.

5 Friday

A pilferer got into a Volkswagen in the 3500 block of Bryn Mawr Drive and grabbed $1,100 in cash, a firearm, firearm accessories, and more overnight before 8:13 a.m.

A ne’er do well got into a home in the 3700 block of Southwestern Boulevard and made off with $51,406 in jewelry and more. The incident was reported at 9:45 a.m.