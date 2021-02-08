Valentine’s Day Dining, Gifts and Getaways

Whether you’re a carb lover, a wine lover, fine-dining is in your heart, or travel, we have some suggestions for Valentine’s Day.

Gifts

Signature Baking Co. makes me love carbs even more. The Valentine’s Day Bundle includes The Love Loaf with a pink crust a red heart in the center, six chocolate covered strawberries and two chocolate croissants for $49.99. To order, click here.







Bisous Bisous Pâtisserie is offering special heart shaped Valentine French macarons in red velvet and chocolate dipped strawberries (6 for $15 or 12 for $30) as well as a box of dozen assorted signature macarons for $25. Bisous also has a variety of gorgeous cakes available now through February 15. Valentines pre-orders are highly recommended and must be ordered by February 11.

Reddy Vineyards’ Valentine’s bundle includes three of Reddy Vineyards’ estate wines hand-picked especially for the holiday including: 2019 TX-BDX Red Blend, 2019 Signature Rosé, and 2019 TX LOVERS Semi-Sweet Red for $80. Each of the wines included in the bundle are unique to Reddy Vineyards and should be ordered by February 7 to arrive in time for Valentine’s Day. Reddy Vineyards is an award-winning Texas wine that is created with heart from the Reddy family. Learn more here.

Valentine’s Day Dining

The Mansion Restaurant is always romantic

The Mansion Restaurant is offering a five-course tasting dinner menu from Friday, February 12 to Sunday, February 14, 2021. Culinary highlights include Maine Lobster Ravioli, Dover Sole Cioppino and a Wagyu Culotte, the choice of white chocolate cheesecake or a flourless chocolate cake. You can also order off the menu Friday and Saturday nights if you’d rather. $165 per person plus $60 for wine pairing. For reservations, please call 214.443.4747.



Miriam Cocina Latina is offering a three-course prix fixe menu as well as the a la carte menu. Dine-in and patio reservations begin at 5:00pm. From Miriam’s kitchen, your choice of starters include Miriam’s Ceviche or Sopecitos de Pollo; entrée choice of either Tacos de Langosta, Chuletas de Cerdo which is a Cuban-style pork chop, or a vegan Chile Relleno, and two amazing desserts, a Cheesecake Burrito or Chocolate Cake. $60 per person includes one cocktail. If you want more than one, you can pick up cocktail kits starting at $35. Miriam Cocina Latina is located at 2015 Woodall Rogers Freeway on the edge of downtown’s Klyde Warren Park. Book here.

EATALY’s three in-house restaurants have nice options for lovers and likers. Terra, the rooftop woodfired grill is offering a pre-set four course menu for $75 per person and a signature Valentine’s Day cocktail made of Cocchi Rosa Vermouth, with strawberry, Meyer lemon, Serafini & Vidotto prosecco which sounds amazing.

La Pizza & La Pasta is offering a sweetheart deal that serves two for $75 and includes a heart-shaped Neapolitan pizza, linguine all’Argosta, a pasta dish for two that includes Afeltra Linguine, whole Maine lobster, Soave Foscarino, lemon, and chives. Don’t miss the Millefoglie, a heart-shaped flaky Napoleon with pastry cream and fresh fruit for dessert.

Il Pastaio is offering a special pasta from Cortina D’Ampezzo in the Veneto region that’s a beet and ricotta ravioli in a butter and parmesan sauce which will pair beautifully with a Ferrari Trento Brut Rosé.

Truluck’s has curbside pick up and dine-in options. Included in the curbside special menu is a 16 oz. bone-in ribeye filet, 1 lb. prime king crab leg, jumbo lump crab cake, parmesan mashed potatoes, sauteed asparagus, parmesan yeast rolls, and a fantastic wedding cake-themed dessert. Cost is $150 per couple and it must be ordered least 24 hours in advance. You can really up your game by adding the Premium Osetra Caviar Package which comes with traditional service, a glass dish with crushed ice, mother of pearl spoon, and rose petals for your at-home table. Order here.

Tulum is offering their standard brunch and a special $75 per person prix fixe dinner that includes grilled oysters, Caldo de Pierdra, a steak and lobster combo and the Opera cake, which is amazing like everything else Chef José Meza creates. Book here.

Mercat Bistro in the Harwood District is romantic by nature because it’s Parisian, and offers a prix fixe three-course dinner menu for $60 per person all weekend starting Friday, February 12 through Sunday, February 14. The first course includes Tuna Crudo; second course is Surf & Turf – filet, lobster, leek, galette, red wine jus and a Canelés de Bourdeaux for dessert, which is vanilla anglaise, rum syrup, caramelized pineapple. Wine pairings available for an additional $20 per person. Book here.

Mimi’s Pizzeria’s heart-shaped pizza

For something a bit more fun than fine, Mimi’s Pizzeria will sell their famous heart-shaped pizzas from February 8 til the 14th. You can bring home one large heart-shaped pie with choice of toppings and a large slice of red velvet cake for a total of $21.95. Mimi’s will also have their DOugh It Yourself Pizza Kits available for $9 which are perfect for couples and families looking for a fun activity to make together safely at home and create their own heart shaped pizza. Mimi’s is a locally owned small business open for dine-in, takeout and delivery. Call to order 972-215-7290.

TJ’s Seafood Market offers a Valentine’s dinner that includes medallions of beef, miso seared tuna, chocolate raspberry cheesecake for $65 per person and includes a caviar add-on option. In addition, the regular menu will be available for dine-in or to-go at both locations Pre-Order Dinner online. Available Sunday, February 14 for pickup after 4 p.m. To order visit www.tjsseafood.com.

DIVE Coastal Cuisine’s Valentine’s dinner to-go for two is very heart healthy and includes large kale salad, grilled artichokes, choice of entrée off the regular menu, choice of one bottle of wine. The to-go package is $100 and available Friday, February 12 and Saturday, February 13 because, remember, Dive is closed on Sunday. Place orders by calling 214-891-1700. www.divecoastal.com

Asian Mint’s Valentine’s Brunch

Asian Mint is offering a fun Valentine’s Brunch to-go which includes bacon fried rice with a Thai fried egg, mee krob (sweet crispy noodles), chocolate mousse crepes, and a French kiss kit with a bottle of sparkling wine and Chambord. The brunch package feeds two and is $129. Place your order by Thursday, February 11 at AsianMint.com/Valentine to pick up on Sunday, February 14.

Rise + Thyme is doing something so fun by selling picnic baskets which includes champagne, wine, flowers, salad, cheese, heart shaped sandwiches, pastries and chocolate strawberries. You can picnic on the lawn just outside of Rise + Thyme or take it somewhere else. Baskets are $95, and orders must be placed by Thursday, February 11 for pickup on Saturday, February 13 and Sunday, February 14. To order call Rise + Thyme at 972-268-7605.

How about a romantic getaway? These hotels have made it easier for you to escape reality if just for one night.

The Mansion on Turtle Creek, just recognized by U.S. News & World Report as the top hotel in Dallas Ft. Worth, introduces the Suite Sojourn package which includes 50% off the best available rate for one of the Mansion’s gorgeous newly remodeled and redesigned suites plus a $50 credit that can be applied to the restaurant or bar, in-room dining, a massage or even valet. Book here.

HALL Arts Hotel is offering “The Art of Love” package for the entire month of February which includes luxury accommodations, a $50 credit to Ellie’s Restaurant & Lounge and complimentary valet and late check-out. Book here.

The Sinclair in Ft. Worth opened just before the shutdown but it’s a beautiful, historic hotel well worth the drive west. The Sinclair’s XOXO Valentine’s Day Package includes overnight accommodations in one of the expertly designed suites, gourmet dinner for two at Wicked Butcher, a romantic welcome amenity and complimentary late check-out. This package is available through Valentine’s Day weekend from February 12-15. Book here.

The Stoneleigh offers a package through May 30 making this a nice gift idea if you can’t get away next weekend. This special includes a one-night stay for two, a decadent chocolate amenity, two sparkling Kir Royale cocktails with a twist, and breakfast at Perle on Maple, the in-house bistro. Use promo code 9ZR when making your reservation at 1-800-228-9290 or at www.lemeridiendallasstoneleigh.com.