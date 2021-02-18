UPDATES: HP Athletic Events Rescheduled

An extended stretch of winter weather has left athletic departments scrambling statewide to reschedule postponed contests across multiple sports.

Most notably, basketball playoff timelines will be condensed by the UIL, with specific adjustments announced once current conditions improve. Here’s where we stand for Highland Park sports, with more changes likely in the coming days.

Girls basketball

The Lady Scots are scheduled to play their Class 5A Region II area round game against Lufkin at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Athens.

HP advanced to the second round with a win over Joshua on Feb. 12, while Lufkin topped Hallsville in its playoff opener. The winner will face either Sulphur Springs or Royse City next week in the regional quarterfinals.

Boys basketball

After winning the District 13-5A title during the regular season, the Scots don’t know when they will make their postseason debut. That’s primarily because they don’t yet have an opponent.

Multiple 14-5A teams have not yet determined their potential playoff seeding. If Waco University beats Red Oak on Saturday, then HP will face Ennis. However, if Red Oak wins, that would cause a three-way tie for fourth place that would require sorting out early next week.

Swimming

The Blue Wave will have several representatives at the Class 5A state meet in San Antonio, which was originally slated for this weekend. However, it’s been postponed to March 1-2.

The boys state meet, which will include HP diver Dash Wolford, will now precede the girls on Feb. 26-27, sticking to its original date.

Soccer

Multiple postponements have caused significant reshuffling in the District 13-5A schedule for both the HP boys and girls.

At this point, the Scots are slated to play four games this week and three next week to get back on track. Here’s a breakdown:

Monday, Feb. 22 vs. Mesquite Poteet (boys away, girls home)

Tuesday, Feb. 23 vs. Greenville (boys away, girls home)

Thursday, Feb. 25 vs. West Mesquite (boys home, girls away)

Friday, Feb. 26 vs. Royse City (boys home, girls away)

Monday, March 1 vs. Forney (boys home, girls away)

Tuesday, March 2 vs. North Forney (boys away, girls home)

Track and field

The first two weeks of the season essentially have been washed out. For the HP girls, that includes the annual Tracy Wills Invitational, which was supposed to have taken place on Saturday at Germany Park.

The Lady Scots will now start the season on Feb. 27 at the Coppell Relays, with the boys competing at the same meet.

Softball

The Scots were forced to cancel the entire opening week of the regular season, which included a tournament on their home field.

HP now hopes to start the season with a home game on its turf field on Tuesday against Richardson before heading to a tournament next weekend in Richardson.

Baseball

The Scots had to cancel multiple scrimmages, but the start to the regular-season opener remains on track for Feb. 25 against Frisco Wakeland at a tournament in Prosper.