Preston Hollow Crime Reports Feb 15 – 21

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: COLD CASE

Overnight temperatures on Feb. 16 dropped to 3 degrees and snow and ice made travel treacherous, but before 9:47 a.m. a blizzard-braving burglar smashed out the glass door at the 7-Eleven at Preston Forest Square.

17 Wednesday

Before 7:34 a.m., a bully threatened to kill a 38-year-old man at the 7-Eleven in Preston Royal Village.

The reporting time was unavailable for a theft from a home in the 6500 block of Woodland Drive.

Reported at 1:31 p.m.: the burglary of a 41-year-old man’s vehicle outside his home in the 8500 block of Preston Road.

18 Thursday

Discovered at 5:28 a.m.: Burglars stole from the Petland store in Preston Forest Square.

Before 11:07 a.m., a 57-year-old Plano man got struck in the face with a fist while working at the Treemont Healthcare and Rehab Center in the 5500 block of Harvest Hill Road.

Reported at 11:44 a.m.: the Feb. 16 burglary of a 26-year-old man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

19 Friday

Arrested at 12:40 a.m.: a man, age not provided, who was accused of drinking and driving in the 4400 block of West Northwest Highway.

Before 7:31 a.m., a 24-year-old woman from the 12000 block of Coit Road received threatening Snapchat messages.

Reported at 9:51 a.m.: the Feb. 15 theft of a vehicle at the Preston Valley Shopping Center.

20 Saturday

Arrested at 5:28 a.m.: a 45-year-old man accused of being drunk and a danger to himself and others in the 6000 block of Linden Lane.

Stolen before 3:58 p.m.: a vehicle belonging to a 68-year-old woman from the 12800 block of Midway Road.

21 Sunday

Before 6:16 a.m., a burglar took electronics from a 55-year-old man at apartments on LBJ Freeway near Preston Road.

Burglarized before 9:05 a.m.: the Preston Hollow Bicycles store in The Shops at Bluffview on Northwest Highway.

Reported at 8:35 p.m.: a theft from a 28-year-old Plano woman at Preston Center.

Arrested at 10:18 p.m.: a 49-year-old man accused of entering Enlighten Med Spa in the 5200 block of Forest Lane without permission.

Reported at 11:35 p.m.: a 64-year-old woman from the 5800 block of Grassmere Lane had been receiving threatening telephone calls.