Real Talk: Kelley Christian

Originally from the Phoenix area, Kelley Christian, now of Rogers Healey and Associates, arrived in Dallas to attend SMU, earning her bachelor’s in 2003.

After college, her work took her all over the country and world.

Over the years, Dallas began to feel like home. Through her work and travels, Christian has developed a strong work ethic, a love of meeting new people, a keen sense of design, and an eagerness to exceed client expectations. Christian primarily specializes in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow.

The University Park resident enjoys spending time with her husband and three daughters, playing tennis, and singing in her church choir.

How long have you been in real estate, and what led you to this career?

Real estate has always been in my DNA. My father has been a commercial real estate broker in the Phoenix area since before I was born, and my brothers have both been licensed agents for over a decade. I started my career in real estate by first pursuing and managing investment opportunities and began working as a licensed agent more recently.

Now that you’ve been a real estate professional for a while if you could go back in time and give yourself any advice, what would it be?

If I could go back and give myself some advice, it would be to get started sooner. I’ve always loved homes and people, but I didn’t realize how much I would love all the other aspects of the profession. It brings me such satisfaction to help clients buy and sell their homes and to help navigate them through the entire process of negotiating a successful transaction.

What is the best thing about being a real estate agent?

The best thing about being a real estate agent for me is the thrill of the “hunt.” It’s so fulfilling to help friends and clients search for and find their dream home or to secure the perfect buyer for their current home.

What is your outlook on the Dallas market?

A wise friend once said, “Don’t wait to buy real estate. Buy real estate and wait.” In this market, you certainly won’t need to wait long to see returns on your investment. Coming out of 2020, the demand is booming, and inventory is still low. As more and more folks move to Texas from out of state, I predict that the Dallas market will continue to blossom in the near and distant future.

Can you give us a fun fact about yourself?

After graduating from SMU, I worked for a while as an actress. One of my first jobs was on an ABC Television show in which I played a … real estate agent, of course. Sometimes life imitates art, I suppose.

Click here for more Real Talk content

For nearly 40 years, People Newspapers has worked tirelessly to tell the stories—good, bad, and sublime—of our neighbors in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow. To support our efforts, please contact [email protected] for advertising opportunities. Please also consider sharing this story with your friends and social media followers.