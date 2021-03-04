Open for Opinions

As the state, country, and county reacts to Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement that the state would open 100% starting next week – and that the mask mandate would be lifted – readers have been letting us know how they feel.

On Wednesday, we launched a survey that quickly drew interest. As of Thursday afternoon, nearly 700 people have responded to let us know their thoughts on the twin bombshell announcements, and we want your thoughts, too.

We’ll be publishing the results in our next editions of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, so stay tuned to find out how your neighbors feel.

You can find our survey here. Need more space to tell us what you think? Consider a letter to the editor.