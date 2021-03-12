Comings and Goings

NOW OPEN

Corndog With No Name

Preston Center

The 6030 Luther Lane location is the second for the brand, which opened its first corndog-centric eatery at 10220 Technology Blvd. in January. The self-proclaimed purveyor of fine stick foods offers classic corndogs, an elk corndog, a turkey corndog, a corndog dipped in edible gold, and other varieties. What’s with that name? Co-owners Victoria “Jace” Fletcher Christensen and her mother, Victoria Fletcher, branched out after patriarch Neil “Skip” Fletcher died in 2017. According to the Dallas Morning News, they settled a trademark dispute last year with GG Fletcher, who oversees Fletcher’s Original State Fair Corny Dog.

COMING

Hot Chicks Nashville Hot Chicken

5609 SMU Boulevard

The eatery coming in March to Twisted Root Burger’s former home will feature chicken tenders, Nashville chicken tacos, the grilled chicken Fit Chick with rice and coleslaw, and The Sandwich, a crispy chicken breast on a brioche bun with sauce, vinegar slaw, and pickles. The beverage menu includes such “boozy slushies” as spiked sweet tea, spiked lemonade, and spiked Big Red.

“We prepare the chicken dairy and peanut-free, and our chicken is halal,” said One Entertainment Group principal Sam Sameni. “In addition to the fresh chicken, we make all of our sauces, our pickles, our coleslaw.”

LoveShackFancy

Highland Park Village

The New York-based fashion brand known for its whimsical and feminine designs, prints, and hues expects to open a Village location on March 1. Customers can expect to shop the full collection of flowy dresses, skirts, accessories, jewelry, and even the brand’s newer home collection of vintage-inspired bedding, table runners, bath towels, and more in the new boutique.

Rolex

Highland Park Village

The Swiss watch manufacturer intends to open a boutique operated by Bachendorf’s in early spring.

Natural Grocers

Preston Forest Village

After closing in January for upgrades, the grocery aims to reopen in mid-March with 40% more space, an updated store layout, a new nutrition education center, new single-line queue checkout, and expanded produce, meat, health and body care, and grab-and-go sections.

For nearly 40 years, People Newspapers has worked tirelessly to tell the stories—good, bad, and sublime—of our neighbors in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow. To support our efforts, please contact [email protected] for advertising opportunities. Please also consider sharing this story with your friends and social media followers.