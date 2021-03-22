Savor the Symphony Back on Schedule for April

After the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League’s annual Savor the Symphony was canceled in 2020, it is back on schedule for Thursday, April 29. The reception will be hybrid this year and will be held at 7:15 p.m. at The Ritz-Carlton in Dallas.



This year’s fundraiser will begin with a champagne reception and silent auction, then followed by dinner. The hybrid event allows ticket holders to be able to enjoy the event in person at the Ritz-Carlton along with their three-course meal, or they can have dinner delivered to their home along with the event program streamed to their home.



Rose Mary and Dan Gatlin of Inwood Estates

The event will feature two past chairs of Savor the Symphony: Rose Mary Gatlin and Nan Michele Anderson, both owners of Texas Wineries. Gatlin owns Inwood Estates Winery along with her husband, Dan. They have locations in Dallas and Fredericksburg. They have been named one of the top 100 wineries in America for three years in a row. Gatlin co-chaired Savor the Symphony back in 2000 and served as president in 2008-2009.

Nan Michelle Anderson of Triple N Ranch

Anderson owns Triple N Ranch winery, which opened this past summer 2020. They specialize in high-quality Texas wines. The winery is located in East Texas Cedar Creek Lake in Trinidad, Texas.



Savor the Symphony Honorary Chair this year is Roberta Corbett. She currently serves on the Board of the Dallas Symphony Association and is an active member of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra Competition. She is an active member of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League and her love for the symphony was inspired by her late husband, Tom Corbett, and his family.



The event chair is Sharon Bellew, and Anne Ligon is the DSOL President. Event advisors are Barbara Bigham, Carole Ann Brown, Mari Epperson, Renee Farren, Jill Goldberg, Bettina Hennessy, and Venise Stuart.



All proceeds from Savor the Symphony will benefit the DSO’s education and outreach programs, this includes DSO Kids, Young Musicians, and Young Strings.



Sponsorships go up to $15,000 and the lowest is $2,500. Tickets with Patron benefits are 2,500, $1,000, $500 and $350. There are also additional levels which are $275 and a $100 ticket that includes no dinner and is virtual.



For more information visit: www.dallassymphonyleague.com

Or contact Deborah Brown at 214-649-1773.

