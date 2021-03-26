Valentine’s Day: Scots Blank Jackrabbits

Highland Park topped Forney 3-0 on Friday, earning its third shutout in a four-game span to start the District 13-5A baseball schedule.

Collin Valentine pitched his second straight complete game for the Scots (10-9, 3-1), totaling 14 innings pitched in two district starts with no runs allowed and 17 strikeouts. Sam Sessions and Patrick Turner paced the offense with two hits apiece.

The road victory enabled the Scots to split their two-game series against the Jackrabbits this week, after Forney secured a 3-1 win on Tuesday.

Next up, HP will host Lovejoy in a nondistrict game on Saturday before returning to league play on Tuesday at West Mesquite.