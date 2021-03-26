Saturday, March 27, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Highland Park slipped past Forney 3-0 on Friday for its third District 13-5A win in four games. (PHOTO: Chris McGathey)
Park Cities Sports 

Valentine’s Day: Scots Blank Jackrabbits

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments

Highland Park topped Forney 3-0 on Friday, earning its third shutout in a four-game span to start the District 13-5A baseball schedule.

Collin Valentine pitched his second straight complete game for the Scots (10-9, 3-1), totaling 14 innings pitched in two district starts with no runs allowed and 17 strikeouts. Sam Sessions and Patrick Turner paced the offense with two hits apiece.

The road victory enabled the Scots to split their two-game series against the Jackrabbits this week, after Forney secured a 3-1 win on Tuesday.

Next up, HP will host Lovejoy in a nondistrict game on Saturday before returning to league play on Tuesday at West Mesquite.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *