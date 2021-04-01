Go Here: Houses to Visit for Easter Weekend

We’ll admit — Easter weekend is slim pickin’s when it comes to open houses in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow (and adjacent) areas. But never fear, we did find some options if you’re hoping the Easter Bunny brings some house keys this spring.

April 3

6529 Del Norte Lane, Dallas. If you want a brand-spanking new house, this J. Gregory Homes property has been dropped right in Preston Hollow. A transitional design with an open floor plan provides plenty of common space for entertaining and family time, and upstairs, the primary suite boasts an en-suite bathroom with dual vanities, a freestanding tub, separate shower, and tons of closet space, as well as three more bedrooms and a game room with media room. Outside, there is a covered patio with fireplace and a backyard ready for a spa retreat. Four bedrooms/four-and-a-half bathrooms. $1,219,000. Open house: noon to 2 p.m.

4524 Emerson Ave., Unit 4, University Park. If you desire Highland Park ISD, but not the million-dollar price tag, this end unit townhome is not only in the district, but it’s within walking distance to Highland Park Village. And just because it’s called a townhome doesn’t mean it skimps on size – there are private bathrooms for every bedroom, walk-in closets, plenty of common area space, and a nice pantry. Three bedrooms/three baths. $629,900. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Also check out:

5500 Montrose Drive, Dallas : Five bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, 3,896 square feet. Saturday, April 3, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. $1,089,000.

: Five bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, 3,896 square feet. Saturday, April 3, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. $1,089,000. 3246 Saint Croix Dr., Dallas: Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1,776 square feet. Saturday, April 3, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. $380,000.

Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1,776 square feet. Saturday, April 3, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. $380,000. 6514 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas: Three bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,427 square feet. Sunday, April 4, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. $875,000.