Howdy, Little Folks

Youngest fans of Big Tex now have their own club

Have a fair-loving child who loves getting mail? The State Fair of Texas’s Big Tex Little Lone Stars Club might be the perfect exciting parcel.

For an annual fee of $20, membership to the Little Lone Stars Club will include:

• Four mailed activity packets.

• Birthday and holiday cards.

• An official membership card.

• One premium child ticket to the 2021 State Fair of Texas.

Registration runs through April 16, and fair organizers warn that membership is limited.

After making its debut last year, the Little Lone Stars Club entertained and educated children 12 and younger across the state with monthly packets filled with State Fair fun. This year, tiny Texans can look forward to all-new, fun-filled packages mailed in May, June, and August. Another activity packet will arrive in September.

