Wakeland Eliminates Lady Scots in OT

In the past five years, just one team has been able to knock Highland Park out of the girls soccer playoffs. That’s Frisco Wakeland, who has now done it twice.

The Lady Wolverines topped the Lady Scots 2-1 in overtime on Friday in the Class 5A Region II final at Mesquite Memorial Stadium, ending HP’s quest for an undefeated season and a repeat state championship.

Wakeland (19-2-3) duplicated its feat from 2018, when it ousted the Lady Scots in the same round after HP had won it all the year before. Friday’s rematch snapped a 32-game winning streak for the Lady Scots (21-1).

Wakeland’s McKenna Jenkins and HP’s Quinn Cornog exchanged first-half goals prior to a lengthy delay for inclement weather. Including stoppages, the game lasted nearly five hours from start to finish.

After resuming play, the teams remained deadlocked until Jenkins tallied the game-winner in the second extra period, sending the Lady Wolverines to the state semifinals next week.

Meanwhile, HP wrapped up a season in which it outscored opponents by a combined margin of 136-8, advanced to the regional tournament for the ninth consecutive year, and recorded 17 shutouts. Cornog had a team-high five playoff goals.

The Lady Scots were familiar with postseason nailbiters after slipping past Red Oak in overtime in the bi-district round, and surviving against Frisco Memorial in a shootout in the regional semifinals.

Friday’s loss was the final game in an HP uniform for several seniors. They include top scorers Cornog and Maja Davison Lardner, as well as Josie Hart, Keller Matise, EmJ Cox, Amelia Stevens, and others.