Dallas Chefs Reveal Recipes in Collaborative, Charitable Cookbook

Make the dishes popular professionals enjoy preparing at home for their families

FROM LEFT: Chefs Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman and Eric Dreyer

Culinary connoisseurs who have longed to bring Dallas-Fort Worth’s famous food scene to their kitchens are in luck.

Many secrets from Dallas’ innovative pop-ups and classic steakhouses are book-bound and available for $43, with proceeds benefitting addiction recovery.

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced just about everyone, including North Texas gastronomic icons, to pivot plans to uphold Dallas’s cultural and entrepreneurial prowess.

For the last six years, the Dallas 24 Hour Club hosted the Dallas All-Star Chef Classic, a traditional in-person dining event, to raise funds that provide sober transitional living for homeless people seeking a life away from drugs and alcohol.

In 2019, the club helped more than 600 men and women get off the streets, find employment, and learn to lead a safe life.

This year, to avoid the risk innate in public gatherings, the club produced Cooking At Home: A Collection Of Recipes Created By Dallas’ Top Chefs From Their Home To Yours.

“Cooking At Home will give the reader a chance to peek into our dining rooms – one recipe at a time.” Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman

In keeping with the general increase of cooking at home – the club asked Dallas chefs to submit recipes they make at home for their families. The cookbook contains more than 40 diverse recipes from beloved chefs, including but not limited to:

• The Mansion Restaurant executive chef Sebastien Archambault

• Bonnell’s Restaurant Group owner and executive chef Jon Bonnell

• Red Stix Asian Street Food chef and restauranteur Uno Immanivong

• Nick & Sam’s Steakhouse executive chef John Kleifgen

• Cooking with The Real McCoy’s Michael McCoy

• LOCAL chef and owner Tracy Miller

• Parigi executive chef and proprietor Janice Provost

• Stephan Pyles Concepts chef, author, and humanitarian Stephan Pyles

• Rathbun Test Kitchen and Imoto owner and chef Kent Rathbun

• Savor executive chef Luke Rogers

• Salum Restaurant chef Abraham Salum

• Georgie by Curtis Stone owner and chef Curtis Stone

• Y.O. Ranch Steakhouse owner and chef Tony Street

• Truluck’s executive chef-partner Manny Vera

• 3015 Trinity Groves chef Sharon Van Meter

Van Meter, a Le Cordon Bleu Paris graduate who participated in the project, said the growth of the Dallas food scene over the past decade is well-recorded in this cookbook. Beyond the widespread cultural impact of DFW’s culinary arts, the cookbook reflects Van Meter’s personal connection to the kitchen.

“I have great memories of my Grandmother Jemma as a fantastic cook with a “waste not” style,” Van Meter said.

Honorary chairs Vicki and Bruce Stensrud, chairs Kathy and Larry Helm, and underwriting chair Robin Bagwell led this project. José Restaurant executive chef Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman and Ellie’s Restaurant & Lounge executive chef Eric Dreyer joined The 24 team as honorary chef chairs.

“Cooking At Home will give the reader a chance to peek into our dining rooms – one recipe at a time,” said Quiñones-Pittman. “I am honored to serve as honorary chef chair for this project because the work they provide to those seeking recovery from addiction is so needed.”

