COVID-19 Has Plateaued in Texas, State Says

The Texas Department of State Health Services (TDSHS) said this week that the state has plateaued in coronavirus cases, but also urged residents to continue being vaccinated.

Closer to home, Dallas County reported 279 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, April 21, and 225 new cases on Thursday, April 22. Meanwhile, Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) reminded everyone to take precautions against another disease, the West Nile Virus. Also, Gov. Abbott chimed in to advise Texans to participate in the upcoming Emergency Supplies Sales Tax Holiday Weekend.

For in-the-know Texans, here is a mix of current events that went down the week of April 22.

Showing cautious optimism, the TDSHS shared Texas’ COVID-19 numbers from the last week. These numbers demonstrate the rate of spread in COVID-19 cases has plateaued in Texas.

On Wednesday, Dallas County reported 279 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths, including 141 likely cases.

On Thursday, Dallas County reported 225 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths, including 41 probable cases.

DCHHS reminds residents to protect themselves against the West Nile Virus.

Gov. Abbott and the Texas Division of Emergency Management encouraged residents to take part in Emergency Supplies Sales Tax Holiday Weekend, this weekend.

Starting this newsletter at the state level, the TDSHS published that Texas averages 2,310 new cases per day, with 2,912 current hospitalizations and about 60 deaths reported per day, at least for the last week. These statistics show a plateau in the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Go get vaccinated, it’s never been easier,” the TDSHS said on Facebook. “Vaccines are saving lives and making Texas safer.”

To find a vaccine nearby, click here.

In Dallas, there is a total of 255,782 confirmed cases. A total of 3,828 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness.

The deaths reported Wednesday included a Garland man in his 40’s, who was found deceased at home and did not have underlying high risk health conditions, a Wilmer man in his 50’s who was found deceased at home and did not have underlying high risk health conditions, a Garland man in his 60’s who was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions, a Mesquite man in his 70’s who died in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions, two Dallas men in their 70’s who had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions, an Irving man in his 70’s who had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions and a Balch Springs man in his 80’s who had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

During the past 30 days, there were 1,083 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 359 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County.

A cumulative total of 4,330 residents and 2,448 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 1,064 have been hospitalized and 749 have died. About 20 percent of all deaths reported to date have been associated with long-term care facilities.

For those seeking a vaccine, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced that the hours of operations at the vaccination distribution center at Fair Park have changed this week. Fair Park’s new vaccine schedule is below.

All Dallas County COVID-19 updates and information can be found here. All guidance documents can be found here.

In Dallas County, there is a cumulative total of 255,966 cases. There is a cumulative total of 40,865 probable cases, A total of 3,836 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness, as of Thursday.

The additional deaths reported include an Addison man in his 70’s who died in hospice and had underlying high risk health conditions, a Cedar Hill man in his 70’s died in an area hospital ED and had underlying high risk health conditions, a Dallas man in his 70’s who was found deceased at home and had underlying high risk health conditions, a Farmers Branch man in his 70’s who died in a facility and had underlying high risk health conditions, a Lancaster woman in her 80’s who had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions, a Dallas woman in her 80’s who died in a facility and had underlying high risk health conditions, a Mesquite man in his 80’s who expired in a facility and had underlying high risk health conditions and a Seagoville woman in her 90’s who died at home and had underlying high risk health conditions.

New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with more detailed summary reports updated Tuesday and Friday evenings, available here on DCHHS’s website.

On April 22, Dallas County administered its 400,000th shot at Fair Park, which means this site has given more vaccines than any other site in Texas, said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

“The success at Fair Park is a testament to the hard work of Dallas County, city, state, and federal employees, as well as an amazing volunteer and contractor group working hard every day to get a little better and improve both throughput and the customer experience,” said Jenkins. “The result is virtually no wait at Fair Park and anyone who wants a shot can get one.”

For more information about the Fair Park vaccine distribution hub, read this Dallas County document.

“We are in a race against time and the virus to reach herd immunity before it can successfully mutate into a form that is vaccine-resistant,” Jenkins said. “Please be a part of the battle to defeat COVID and get your vaccine today.”

As Dallas approaches the WNV’s 2021 season, DCHHS advises caution in Texas residents. WNV is a mosquito-borne disease spread to people by an infected mosquito bite. It was first reported in the US in 1999 and arrived in Dallas County in 2002.

Dallas County saw its’ most severe WNV years in 2012, 2016 and 2020. In 2020, Dallas County reported a significant increase in WNV disease prevalence, with 20 human cases and 498 positive mosquito tests.

DCHHS say residents should use the 4D’s to reduce exposure to mosquitoes:

DEET all day, every day: Whenever outside, use insect repellents that have the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-registered repellents and always follow label instructions. Dress: Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing outside. Drain: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs. Dusk to Dawn: Limit outdoor activities from dusk to dawn, when the WNV mosquitoes are most active.

“Even though we still need to be concentrating on how to live safely with COVID-19, we cannot forget about West Nile Virus,” said DCHHS director Dr. Philip Huang. “As the summer heats up and more people are getting outside, remember the four D’s: Dress, Drain, Dusk to Dawn, and DEET.”

For more information on WNV, visit here.

Gov. Abbott and the TDEM urged Texans to participate in Emergency Supplies Sales Tax Holiday Weekend, which goes from April 24 to April 26.

This annual holiday weekend allows Texans to purchase certain emergency preparation supplies tax-free, either online or in person.

“As hurricane season approaches, I encourage Texans across the state to prepare today for a safer tomorrow,” said Gov. Abbott. “Our Emergency Supplies Sales Tax Holiday helps ensure that Texans can purchase necessary emergency preparedness supplies to protect themselves and their families in the event of future disasters.”

Visit the Texas Comptroller’s website for more information.