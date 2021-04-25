Sara Fredericks – 20 Under 40

38

Newmark

Education: Trinity University

Babysitting taught Sara Fredericks essential skills that she uses now in her career in commercial real estate.

“Babysitting taught me the importance of communicating to a variety of audiences under one roof and the importance of a diversified client portfolio,” said Fredericks. “Parents are a lot like the C-Suite, and kids remind me of the body of an organization; sometimes the two aren’t always in sync, and yet you need to get everyone focused on the same outcome and keep them happy, so you get hired again.”

She began her commercial real estate career at Mohr Partners in 2006.

In 2009, she joined Hudson Peters Commercial, a small boutique commercial real estate firm, as an assistant vice president, specializing in representing tenants and landlords in the greater Dallas area.

She joined the Dallas office of Newmark as director in January 2013.

“The Dallas business scene weaves webs that affect our everyday life. How we work, live, and play is really guided by the businesses that choose this community as their home,” Fredericks said. “I get to be part of the process as companies take into consideration where to lay roots, where to increase a presence or back off. Honestly, it’s just a lot of fun.”

When she’s not working, Fredericks enjoys being involved with the Junior League of Dallas.

Fredericks is also involved with Community Partners of Dallas’ Women’s Auxiliary.

Biggest business/career success in the past 12 months:

Honestly — surviving virtual school with a 9 and 7-year-old while meeting my clients’ ever-changing needs. It often felt like a roller coaster, and luckily the decisions we made as a family and the ones I helped my clients make are bringing us into a great start of 2021.

Which leadership skills were the most challenging for you to develop and why?

Finding a voice. There weren’t other tenured women brokers at my first commercial real estate firm to serve as a mentor, much less an example. I was basically in a frat, which, don’t get me wrong, made for a fun work environment, but I quickly realized I inherently communicated differently.

Fun fact that someone wouldn’t know about you:

I’m an Army brat and lived in Bolivia as a teenager.

