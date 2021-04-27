You’re Too Sexy for This Paper
It’s been a rough year, and we wouldn’t have dreamed of participating in April Fools hijinks last year — a tornado followed by a pandemic was more than enough confusion, thank you very much.
But this year, in a fit of hopefulness (some of us had just gotten our first shots, and others finally had appointments), we started talking … why not?
But it was deputy editors Bethany Erickson and Rachel Snyder who came up with the idea to jokingly take nominations for People Newspapers’ Sexiest Man Alive.
“We get a weird amount of email that we’re certain is actually meant for People magazine,” Erickson explained. “So one night we thought it would be hilarious to just embrace it on April 1.”
When the rest of the staff got on board, Imani Chet-Lytle created mock covers, and we set up a very real survey to get nominations and shared it on social media. And some of you all played along wonderfully.
A sampling of some of the responses:
“John Michael Stewart: a caring, talented dentist, rearing 3 wonderful sons, married to another dentist. He is a blessing to our neighbors, he has a heart of service… doesn’t hurt that he was a all-american FB player at SMU!”
“Ed Shaikh He is one if not the most stylish man in Park Cities! If not the country! He owns the more incredible store in Highland Park Village Hadleigh’s. One of the last family owned stores in the village. He is an incredible dad of three daughters. An skilled bird shooter. And the American dream! Coming from Pakistan at age 18 and building is life. As the top sales person in the country for Ralph Lauren in Highland Park Village to then opening a store there! He has a huge heart and his laugh is contagious! “
“CLAY JENKINS!! He’s safe-sexy “
“US Representative Colin Allred. Rising national star who is both calm and charismatic. “
“Stephen White, he is the definition of peak male performance “
“William Taylor, he’s the best editor in the world. ” (Ahem)
It’s nice to know, though, that 18 of you had answers at the ready for our question, just in case we ever DO decide to have a ‘Sexiest Man’ issue.
More to look for:
- We launched [email protected], our new real estate and homes newsletter, last month. Subscribe, and get the latest news in real estate, home decorating advice, and weekly guides to great open houses.
- We sent questionnaires to all 14 candidates vying for Dallas City Council seats in Districts 6, 11, and 13. Election day is May 1, so if you haven’t voted yet, head to our news section at peoplenewspapers.com to read up.
- After 107 years, The Hockaday School announced in April that it would begin the process of phasing out its longstanding boarding program, citing a desire to recruit a more diverse student body, faculty, and staff. Read more about the decision in our Schools section.
- The reward for information about the shooting death of Chris Murzin has increased again — this time from $25,000 to 50,000. Keep up to date on the case in our Crime section. If you have information about what police believe is a road rage incident,call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
- If SMU is too close, but UNT is too far, good news: Texas A&M Commerce will soon be expanding into North Dallas, John Sharp, chancellor of The Texas A&M University System, announced. We have details in our Schools section.