Luxury Design Firm Announces Rebranding

Botond Laszlo

The makeovers Botond Laszlo’s company provides are still marvelous, but he thinks a rebranding better reflects how much his firm – and clientele – have evolved.

Laszlo, who is a certified remodeler who concentrates on luxury projects, founded Marvelous Home Makeovers in 2004. This month, he announced that the company would become MHM Living to better reflect the “level of sophistication that his clients have come to expect from his team’s work,” he said in a press release.

“I felt it was time to evolve our firm’s name to reflect our philosophy and to ensure alignment with the soul of our brand which has been the backbone of our business since the beginning,” said Laszlo. “With each project, we capture every detail to convey the luxury feel, design and bespoke experience our clients expect. At MHM Living, we pride ourselves on exceptional client service. Execution is delivered with care by highly skilled craftsmen using world-class materials to deliver a beautiful and functional environment that makes a difference in our clients’ lives.

“These qualities are what our clients expect from our work, and now our name and refreshed branding reflect those qualities, too,” he said, adding that his team’s ability to connect and engage with clients to create the spaces they want is also reflected in that new name.

“Even though we are a design and build firm, we believe we are in the people business,” he said. “Success for us is measured by how our clients feel during the entire process and of course, by delivering a stunning space that delights them.”

The 15-person team has been awarded Best of Houzz 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020, and NARI Greater Dallas Contractor of the Year 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

“We care and take the time to establish trustworthy relationships with each client. We have an experienced, innovative team who pays the finest attention to detail and finds joy in providing exceptional client service. This is where the exceptional meets the remarkable,” Laszlo said.

The company will continue to focus on luxury projects in Dallas, but is eyeing a potential expansion to the southwestern Colorado area in the future.