Wednesday, May 5, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports April 26 – May 2

William Taylor 0 Comments ,

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: STILL THERE AFTER 60 SECONDS?

Before 12:32 p.m. April 26, a hapless crook tried to take a vehicle from the 6200 block of West Northwest Highway.

27 Tuesday

The reporting time was unavailable for thefts from a man and Sealco Dallas of Richardson at a home in the 6300 block of Bandera Avenue.

Before 5:45 p.m., a rude boor spit on a 46-year-old woman at Preston Center.

28 Wednesday

Stolen before 9:40 a.m.: a vehicle at a home in the 10500 block of Pagewood Drive.

The reporting time was unavailable for a theft at a home in the 4300 block of Southcrest Road.

29 Thursday

Overnight before 9:37 a.m., a reckless driver fled after wrecking into a 49-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 10500 block of Ravenscroft Drive.

Reported at 12:13 p.m. by the 12000 Preston Road Homeowners Association: an April 28 theft in the 12000 block of De Or Drive.

Before 1:48 p.m., a careless and irresponsible driver damaged a 25-year-old Gilmer, Texas, woman’s vehicle at Medical City Hospital on Forest Lane.

Before 6:53 p.m. at the Preston of the Park Cities on Sherry Lane, a ruffian struck a 76-year-old woman who lives there in the face.

30 Friday

The reporting time was unavailable for a theft at a home in the 8500 block of Lakemont Drive.

Before 10:08 a.m., a bully pushed the heart surgery wound of a 60-year-old man staying at the Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Dallas on Northaven Road.

Reported at 4:53 p.m.: A prowler two days earlier had pinched property from a vehicle belonging to an 84-year-old man at a home in the 10200 block of Strait Lane.

1 Saturday

The reporting time was unavailable for a theft in the parking lot outside Black Swan Yoga on Lovers Lane.

Before 4:45 p.m., a reckless driver struck a 28-year-old Frisco woman’s vehicle in the Walmart parking lot at LBJ Freeway and Midway Road.

Reported 5:48 p.m.: An annoying scammer kept messaging a 52-year-old woman from the 9200 block of Sunnybrook Lane about property.

William Taylor

William Taylor, editor of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, shares a name and a birthday with his dad and a love for community journalism with his colleagues at People Newspapers. He joined the staff in 2016 after more than 25 years working for daily newspapers in such places as Alexandria, Louisiana; Baton Rouge; McKinney; San Angelo; and Sherman, though not in anywhere near that order. A city manager once told him that “city government is the best government” because of its potential to improve the lives of its residents. William still enjoys covering municipal government and many other topics. Follow him on Twitter @Seminarydropout. He apologizes in advance to the Joneses for any angry Tweets that might slip out about the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL season. You also can reach him at [email protected]. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

You May Also Like

Crime Reports: Oct. 30 – Nov. 5

Staff Report 0

Crime Reports Nov. 26 – Dec. 2

Bianca R. Montes 0

Letters to the Editors

Staff Report 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *