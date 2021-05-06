Thursday, May 6, 2021

PHOTOS: Courtesy Caruth Hills & Homeplace Neighborhood Association
Meet William Caruth, Dallas’ Original Real Estate Mogul

If you’ve been anywhere in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow, there’s a good chance you’ve stood on land that was owned by the Caruth family at some point.

D CEO managing editor Will Maddox took a look recently at the original real estate king of Dallas – William Caruth, and how the Caruth family shaped significant portions of Dallas, owning at one time more than 30,000 acres of land in a homestead that stretched from White Rock Lake in the east to Preston Road in the west and from Forest Lane in the north to just north of downtown in the south. 

