Crystal Charity Ball Transforms Dallas into the Big Easy

The grand dame of Dallas’ myriad of spectacular galas will celebrate those who’ve helped raise a record $6.5 million this year for children’s charities.

True to its elegant reputation, the 2018 Crystal Charity Ball will do so in the spirit of Nouvelle-Orléans.

(ABOVE: Scenes from the 2017 “An Evening in the Alps” theme. This year, the Hilton Anatole will be “A Celebration in Nouvelle Orleans.” Photo: Konard Kaltenbach)

Reigning over this year’s planning and fundraising is event chair, Claire Emanuelson.

For the past decade, the southern belle has served in a variety of capacities for the glitzy ball, each leaving a lasting impression.

Of those that stick out from the rest, her first tour of the selected beneficiaries in 2007 allowed Emanuelson to appreciate the magnitude of the impact Crystal Charity has on the lives of children in our community.

“The transformative gifts for children’s charities that make an impact for generations,” she said, is what makes the organization and ball important to her.

Founded in 1952, The Crystal Charity Ball has distributed $143 million to more than 100 children’s charities in Dallas County.

Emanuelson said this year’s theme is a homage to her New Orleans roots and her mother who had been French born in Orléans. Add in the fact that the Crescent City is also celebrating its 300th anniversary and The Big Easy adoration just makes sense.

This year, the record $6.5 million will benefit After-School All-Stars North Texas; Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing Arts; Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas; Buckner Children and Family Services; Friends of the Dallas Public Library; Mosaic Family Services; Nexus Recovery Center; and Ronald McDonald House of Dallas.

When it comes to the impressive year, Emanuelson isn’t a one-woman show. There are 100 active committee members, who work tirelessly to raise funds for the organization’s beneficiaries, she said.

“The teamwork and comradery of the committee is very impressive,” she said. “The ball is a celebration to honor our donors, so we work very carefully with generous vendors and talented professionals to create a memorable evening to thank the individuals, companies, and foundations who have helped the committee to reach the goal of $6.5 million for eight beneficiaries.”

As for what Emanuelson will be wearing to the black-tie celebration, “a comfortable gown,” she said with emphasis.

Underwriters who give $5,000 or more will receive tickets to the Dec. 1 soiree.