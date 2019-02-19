Jennifer Hudson to Perform at SOLUNA Festival

Academy Award- and Grammy Award-winning actress and singer Jennifer Hudson will be the headlining performance for the 2019 Nancy A. Nasher and David J. Haemisegger Family SOLUNA International Music & Arts Festival.

Hudson will appear with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra in a special, one-night-only event April 20 at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.

Tickets range from $50 to $350 and will go on sale Feb. 21.

Hudson and the DSO will be led by guest conductor Sarah Hicks.

“We are honored and thrilled to perform with Jennifer Hudson,” said Kim Noltemy, president & CEO of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. “She is inspirational, and her soulful and powerful voice will ensure an unforgettable evening at the Meyerson. The Dallas Symphony will bring a unique perspective to her sound.”

From humble beginnings, Hudson began singing in a small Chicago church where, week after week, she brought the congregation to its feet. From there, she’s gone on to worldwide acclaim.

She can currently be seen as a returning coach on the eighth season of “The Voice UK.” This past year, she returned for the second time to Season 15 of “The Voice.” Hudson will soon be seen in Tom Hooper’s upcoming film adaption of Cats and has begun pre-production for Liesl Tommy’s Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect.

Hudson’s appearance underscores the collaborative quality of SOLUNA, pairing different genres and disciplines to create new work. Previous SOLUNA collaborations with pop artists include St. Vincent (2015), Pharrell (2016) and Nas (2018).

This special event is sponsored by Capital One, a generous corporate partner of the DSO for five years